Alpena County woman wins $6M from scratch off lottery ticket

(CBS DETROIT) - An Alpena County woman used a $30 lottery prize to buy another scratch off ticket, and she won $6,000,000.

The player chose to stay anonymous. She purchased her winning ticket at Perch's IGA Foodstore, located at 1025 US Highway 23 North in Alpena.

"I have been playing the $6,000,000 Jackpot game here and there," said the lucky player. "I was cashing in a $30 winning ticket at the store and decided to use my winnings towards a $6,000,000 Jackpot ticket.

The player continued and said, "I scratched the barcode right away and scanned it on the Lottery machine. I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office, so I scratched the ticket to see what I'd won. When I saw I had won the $6 million prize, my eyes got big, and I stood there in shock. I took the ticket home to have my husband look it over and confirm what I was seeing. We called our family and friends right after to tell them the exciting news!"

She chose to receive the money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million.

According to Michigan Lottery officials, with her winnings, she plans to complete improvements to her home and then invest the rest.

Each $50 Michigan Lottery $6,000,000 Jackpot game ticket gives people the chance to win prizes ranging from $50 up to $6 million.