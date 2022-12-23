Allen Park man indicted after allegedly setting semi-trucks on fire in Arizona

(CBS DETROIT) - A federal grand jury in Tucson, Arizona, indicted a 64-year-old man from Allen Park on three counts of Arson of Property in Interstate Commerce after allegedly setting semi-trucks on fire.

Viorel Pricop allegedly set two commercial semi-trucks on fire near Willcox, Arizona, on Feb. 7, 2022, and one commercial semi-truck trailer near Holbrook, Arizona, on March 1, 2022, according to the indictment. The three trucks were owned by Swift Transportation.

Officials say all three trailers and the cargo on them were damaged.

On Nov. 9, Pricop was indicted on six counts of Arson of Property in Interstate Commerce after he allegedly set semi-trucks on fire in San Bernadino and Riverside Counties.

Pricop faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation in this case.