Allen Park man convicted of drug trafficking, firearm offenses

(CBS DETROIT) - A federal jury convicted an Allen Park man on charges of possessing fentanyl and heroin with the intent to distribute them, maintaining a drug premise, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a previously convicted felon, announced United States Attorney Dawn Ison.

The jury in Port Huron deliberated less than an hour before returning guilty verdicts against 52-year-old Robert Cortez Burrell on Thursday, Oct. 13.

According to the evidence presented at trial, DEA agents began investigating Burrell in the fall 2020. During their investigation, they learned he was storing and manufacturing drugs using two houses in Lincoln Park and his residence in Allen Park, as well as distributing fentanyl and heroin in Michigan and Ohio.

On Dec. 10, 2020, DEA agents executed warrants at the three houses, resulting in the discovery of more than 800 grams of fentanyl, more than 300 grams of heroin (some of which was a fentanyl/heroin mix), cutting and narcotics packaging materials, a Sterling semi-automatic pistol, 15 rounds of .25 auto ammunition, a half-kilo press with heroin residue, a grinder with fentanyl residue, another grinder with heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl residue; and approximately $15,000 in cash.

"Our office will vigorously pursue opioid traffickers who inject poisons like fentanyl and heroin into our community and we will do all we can to stop them from continuing to destroy the lives of our friends, neighbors, and loved ones who suffer from substance addiction," said Ison.

Sentencing is expected early next year.