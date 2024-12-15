Detroit Lions DB Khalil Dorsey collides with teammate, carted off with leg injury against Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions defensive back Khalil Dorsey was placed on a backboard and carted off the field after suffering a leg injury against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Dorsey collided with teammate Ezekiel Turner while defending a pass late in the second quarter.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 15: Medical staff attend to Khalil Dorsey #30 of the Detroit Lions after he was injured in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on December 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. / Getty Images

Lions coach Dan Campbell and the rest of the team left the sideline, attempting to comfort Dorsey before he was taken off the field.

Dorsey, a backup in Detroit's secondary, is a key player for the Lions on special teams.

The Bills beat the Lions Sunday 48-42.