Detroit Police Department search for missing 14-year-old girl

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024 03:34

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. 

Alia Almulaiki was last seen on Jan. 12 around 2 a.m. in the 5600 block of Ogden. 

Almulaiki is described by police as Arabic, 5 feet tall, has black hair, and brown eyes, weighing 115 pounds. 

She was last seen wearing a brown zip-up sweater, blue jeans, and blue shoes.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5401.  

First published on January 12, 2024 / 1:13 PM EST

