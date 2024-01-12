Detroit Police Department search for missing 14-year-old girl

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Alia Almulaiki was last seen on Jan. 12 around 2 a.m. in the 5600 block of Ogden.

Almulaiki is described by police as Arabic, 5 feet tall, has black hair, and brown eyes, weighing 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a brown zip-up sweater, blue jeans, and blue shoes.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5401.