Detroit Police Department search for missing 14-year-old girl
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Alia Almulaiki was last seen on Jan. 12 around 2 a.m. in the 5600 block of Ogden.
Almulaiki is described by police as Arabic, 5 feet tall, has black hair, and brown eyes, weighing 115 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a brown zip-up sweater, blue jeans, and blue shoes.
Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5401.
