Alaska Airlines resumes flights after grounding fleet due to IT outage, carrier says

Alaska Airlines grounded its fleet and that of a subsidiary Sunday night due to IT issues but resumed operations about three hours later, the carrier said.

In a statement posted on X, the carrier said, "At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on July 20, we experienced an IT outage that resulted in a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights. As of 11 p.m. Pacific, the ground stop has been lifted, and our operations have resumed.

"As we reposition our aircraft and crews, there will most likely be residual impacts to our flights. It will take some time to get our overall operations back to normal.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport."

The Federal Aviation Administration posted advisories about the carrier's status.

There was no immediate word on how much the ground stop impacted various airports while it was in effect or since, or on the cause of the computer issues that prompted it.

The Associated Press notes that Alaska Airlines also briefly grounded its flights in September in Seattle due to what it called "significant disruptions" from an unspecified tech problem.

Alaska Airlines' headquarters are near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.