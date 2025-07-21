Watch CBS News
U.S.

Alaska Airlines resumes flights after grounding fleet due to IT outage, carrier says

By
Brian Dakss
Senior Editor
Brian Dakss is a longtime New York-based editor and writer for CBS News, at the Radio network and with CBSNews.com. He has written and edited for NBC News, Dow Jones and numerous radio stations and been a radio anchor and reporter.
Read Full Bio
Brian Dakss

/ CBS News

Alaska Airlines grounded its fleet and that of a subsidiary Sunday night due to IT issues but resumed operations about three hours later, the carrier said.

In a statement posted on X, the carrier said, "At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on July 20, we experienced an IT outage that resulted in a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights. As of 11 p.m. Pacific, the ground stop has been lifted, and our operations have resumed.

"As we reposition our aircraft and crews, there will most likely be residual impacts to our flights. It will take some time to get our overall operations back to normal.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport."

The Federal Aviation Administration posted advisories about the carrier's status.

There was no immediate word on how much the ground stop impacted various airports while it was in effect or since, or on the cause of the computer issues that prompted it.

The Associated Press notes that Alaska Airlines also briefly grounded its flights in September in Seattle due to what it called "significant disruptions" from an unspecified tech problem.

Alaska Airlines' headquarters are near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Brian Dakss

Brian Dakss is a longtime New York-based editor and writer for CBS News, at the Radio network and with CBSNews.com. He has written and edited for NBC News, Dow Jones and numerous radio stations and been a radio anchor and reporter.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.