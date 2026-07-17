Air quality forces Livonia Community Theatre to relocate: "The Show Must Go On"

Concerns surrounding air quality are prompting event organizers across Metro Detroit to make adjustments to their festivities or cancel altogether.

In Livonia, the lingering wildfire smoke forced a community theatre to make last-minute changes to its production.

"In theatre, the show must go on, but it must go on in a way that is going to protect everyone involved," said technical director Laura Duvall.

Cast and crew of Livonia Community Theatre are set to kick off their rendition of William Shakespeare's "The Tempest" this weekend, but with a few adjustments.

Duvall says the play was originally scheduled to take place at Stymelski Veterans Park.

However, with hazardous air quality conditions, the city of Livonia made the decision to close the park, which forced the team to move locations down the street to the Livonia Senior Wellness Center, their original rehearsal space.

"The health and safety of our performers and audience and crew is of utmost priority to us. If the parks are closed tomorrow (Saturday) from the city of Livonia, that will prompt if we move back to this space or if we're able to perform outside," said Duvall.

Duvall says the cast, crew and volunteers are now faced with the task of loading up costumes and props to bring to the new set.

"The blocking is going to change a little bit because our original plan was to perform on a hill, so it's just adapting a little bit to the levels that we're not going to have in this space," Duvall said. "Just taking it one day at a time, and it truly has been a tempest for this show."

The play remains free to attend, and fortunately, Duvall says there was no cost for the group to relocate.

Despite the hiccup in production, Duvall tells CBS News Detroit that the theatre is anticipating an even stronger turnout.

"There are some people that don't want to be outside, don't want to be under the hot sun or in the heat," said Duvall. "I think it's something that the community really enjoys, and I hope that they'll stay with us on this journey as we change locations and just adapt to things that Mother Nature throws our way."

Performances of "The Tempest" by the Livonia Community Theatre are scheduled Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., and will take place at the same times next weekend.

This is just one of several events that have had to make changes or cancel because of the air quality. For a full list of updates, check out our website.