Air conditioning restored at Ann Arbor senior apartment building after several weeks

Seniors at an Ann Arbor apartment building say they went without air conditioning during some of the hottest days of 2026.

Residents say the AC at Courthouse Square Senior Apartments finally came back on Thursday afternoon, but this is what they say they had to deal with while it was broken.

"Nothing's coming out. Warm air, just like the other one," said resident Ralph Underwood.

Underwood was only indoors to show us how hot it was in his 11th-floor apartment on Thursday morning and the past few days.

"On the second floor and the eleventh floor, you can't open up the windows. It's all glass; you can't even open it," Underwood said.

When we first found him, he was outside trying to beat the heat, and he wasn't the only one.

"We haven't had no AC at all this year. At all," Underwood said.

Residents told us the property manager posted a notice about the broken AC for the first time on Wednesday, after they had been experiencing it for weeks.

"They just said, 'We're aware that it's hot; we know that; we're working on repairs.' No, you're not, not until we got a notice on the door from the health department," said Courthouse Square Apartments resident Cindy Schloss.

A member of maintenance staff told us they were working on repairing the AC just hours before residents said it came back on.

Schloss said residents should receive some relief for having to deal with the heat, even though the AC is now fixed.

"Give us all a month rent-free or something. You can't sleep at night because it's so bloody hot, even with the fan going. I haven't put covers on in a week. Over a week," she said.

The fix came one day after the City of Ann Arbor gave the property owners 24 hours to either fix the air conditioning or find somewhere else for the residents to live until it was repaired.