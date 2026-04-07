Michigan man allegedly used AI to create child sexually abusive material, prosecutors say

A Metro Detroit man who allegedly admitted to using artificial intelligence to create sexually explicit photos of children is now facing multiple charges, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Austin McCarty, 35, of South Lyon, was charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said.

The investigation began on Jan. 20, 2025, when a family member reported seeing a sexually inappropriate image of a young girl on the McCarty's computer, McDonald said. The suspect allegedly told the family member he used an AI tool to generate the sexually explicit images, according to the prosecutor's office.

Law enforcement officers seized electronic devices that were believed to have been used. McDonald said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office discovered more than 40,000 images of child sexually abusive material during a year-long forensic examination.

"Even as technology changes, the laws against child sexually abusive material remain constant," McDonald said in a statement. "It doesn't matter if images are created with AI or a camera; they represent the abuse of children. We will hold accountable anyone who would harm and sexually exploit children, regardless of the technology they use."

McCarty was arraigned on Tuesday in the 52nd District Court in Novi, court records show. Bond was set at $50,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 15, and a preliminary exam is set for April 22.

A charge of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material has a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine. A charge of using a computer to commit a crime has a penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison.