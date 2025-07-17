African World Festival marks 60 years as it returns to Detroit this weekend

Hart Plaza Park will be filled with live performances, spoken word, and cultural showcases as the Detroit African World Festival returns this weekend.

The festival, presented by the Charles H. Wright Museum, will be a celebration of culture and history taking place July 18-20.

Storytelling, art, dance, music, food, and meaningful conversations will help honor the vision of Dr. Charles H. Wright and celebrate 60 years of growth.

An African marketplace filled with products from Black artisans and entrepreneurs will be set up throughout the festival. There will also be a children's village for families to enjoy with hands-on activities.

A wide selection of African, Caribbean and soul food offerings will be available in the Food Pavilion.

On opening night, Friday, the gates will open at 5 p.m., and the festival will end at 11 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the festival will go from 11 a.m to 11 p.m.

Ticket prices range from about $13 to $250. Tickets can be purchased online at their website or at the entrance gate. The festival is free for people with museum memberships.

The museum will remain open for viewing during the festival weekend, but admission is not free.