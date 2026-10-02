Michigan corrections officer charged with criminal sexual conduct

An Adrian corrections officer was arraigned Tuesday on criminal sexual conduct charges in Lenawee County, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

Jonathan Sipes, 36, was arraigned in the 2A District Court in Adrian on one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of aggravated indecent exposure, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says.

Sipes allegedly assaulted or exposed himself to another corrections officer on multiple occasions in 2024 and 2025, both inside the Gus Harrison Correctional Facility and in the complex parking lot, Nessel's office says.

In November 2025, Sipes allegedly exposed himself to a fellow corrections officer in a correctional facility parking lot at the end of their shift, the attorney general's office says. The corrections officer then reported Sipes' conduct to the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) and detailed multiple prior alleged assaults by Sipes, Nessel's office says.

The MDOC reported the alleged criminal conduct to Michigan State Police, who investigated the case.

"I am grateful for the work of MDOC and MSP to alert the proper authorities and investigate this case," Nessel said. "Our corrections officers serve a duty to the state every day. The threat of sexual assault by a fellow corrections officer is heinous and unacceptable; no one should be subject to sexual abuse at their place of work or anywhere else."

A probable cause conference and bond hearing are scheduled for Oct. 7. The preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 14 before Judge Laura J. Schaedler.