Adrenaline-fueled excitement at annual Roadkill Nights drag racing event in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Revving engines, screeching tires, and the electrifying roar of the crowd filled the air in downtown Pontiac during the annual "Motor Trend's Roadkill Nights powered by Dodge" drag racing event this past weekend. Enthusiasts and spectators alike gathered to witness an exhilarating display of speed, power, and automotive prowess.

The event, which has become a staple in the automotive calendar, brought together racing aficionados and car lovers from across the region.

Amid the backdrop of the city's clean streets, participants competed in heart-pounding drag races, showcasing the raw horsepower of their vehicles. Dodge, the event's main sponsor, showcased their latest high-performance models and allowed attendees to experience the thrill of their vehicles in action.

The drag racing spectacle wasn't the only highlight of the day.

Attendees were treated to a carnival-like atmosphere, with food trucks, live music, and interactive exhibits lining the streets. Families and friends enjoyed the festivities, making it a weekend of entertainment suitable for all ages.

"This event celebrates the spirit of automotive innovation and the thrill of racing," said Matt McAlear, head of sales and marketing for Dodge. "We're thrilled to bring together car enthusiasts and showcase the power and performance that Dodge vehicles offer."

Local businesses also benefitted from the event, as the influx of visitors provided a boost to the local economy. Hotels, restaurants, and shops in the area reported increased foot traffic and business during the event weekend.

"Roadkill Nights has become a significant event for our city," mentioned local drag racer David Gutierrez. "It not only entertains the community but also fosters economic growth and tourism."

As the sun set on another successful year of "Roadkill Nights powered by Dodge," participants and spectators left with memories of roaring engines and whiplash. The event's legacy continues to grow, solidifying its place as a must-attend gathering for car enthusiasts and racing fans.

Whether you're an adrenaline junkie, a car aficionado, or just looking for a weekend of excitement, Roadkill Nights in Pontiac promises an unforgettable experience that celebrates the heart and soul of American automotive culture.