Additional lane closures invoked near sinkhole repairs on I-96 in Detroit

Additional lane closures will be in effect for about a month in an area of Interstate 96 in Metro Detroit where a sinkhole is under repair.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is starting the following lane closures Monday morning in the area of the sinkhole, which is in the local lanes of eastbound I-96, east of M-39 / Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

Eastbound I-96 Local Lanes at M-39.

Eastbound I-96 Express Ramp to I-96 Local at M-39.

Eastbound I-96 Local from U.S. 24 / Telegraph Road.

Michigan Department of Transportation crews are making repairs to a sinkhole in Detroit. CBS News Detroit

These lane and ramp closures, which will wrap up in early March, are in addition to those that were already in effect. MDOT says a larger construction zone is necessary to allow more room for the workers and their equipment.

The earlier lane and ramp closures in the immediate area of M-39 and Eastbound I-96 will remain in place through early spring.