Abdul El-Sayed visits Detroit exhibit displaying documents from Epstein files

Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed was in Detroit for a tour of a new exhibit at the Norwood, where the Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room currently sits.

El-Sayed joined survivors of Epstein to view the traveling exhibit, which opened in Detroit this week.

"What they've chosen to do is to try to make meaning by making justice, holding accountable for people who did this to them and hundreds of other young women," El-Sayed said.

The Reading Room features millions of pages of partially redacted documents released by the Department of Justice.

"We must make sure that every credible lead is pursued, and where the evidence supports collusion, those cases must move forward regardless of title, wealth, status, or political affiliation. As a survivor, I know that justice can't be measured by the number of pages released," said survivor Liz Stein.

Survivors say there are still 3 million pages from the Epstein files that haven't been released. Survivors, advocates and lawmakers have raised questions after the DOJ said it had collected more than 6 million pages of material from its investigation but had released only half of it.

The DOJ told CBS News that it released "every document required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act."

"We must create a democracy that future generations can be proud of, one rooted in accountability and justice, rather than the shameful division and indifference we are experiencing today," said survivor Sharlene Rochard.

El-Sayed claims the White House and the Department of Justice are trying to cover up what happened, a claim that President Trump has denied.

"I'll tell you that as I think about what needs to happen next, we need to make sure that that Department of Justice in that White House does not have handmaidens in Congress and in the Senate who are going to serve to snuff out these candles, and that's a choice we all get to make," El-Sayed said. "I think all of us have a responsibility to lift up our voices. And yes, that means at the ballot box, but that also means in the 13 days before everybody gets to the ballot box. All that we will do is on the line. Justice for the survivors is on the line. In America, where something like this is allowed to happen, is on the line."

El-Sayed writes a message to survivors and adds it to the reflection wall. His message says, "Thank you for turning your pain into a world that is safer for all of our girls. It shouldn't be this hard."

When asked if he would make it a priority to see that all of the files are released if he gets elected to Congress, he said, "You need to understand what happened, and too often there are unwritten traditions that get in the way of doing the things that need to be done. And I have a habit of trying to do away with unnecessary, ineffective, unhealthful traditions."

The last day to see the Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room at the Norwood is Thursday, Oct. 22.