Many drivers say speeding up to 10 mph over is acceptable, AAA study shows

A new study from AAA found that several drivers believe speeding is normal and that keeping up with traffic is safer than driving the posted speed limit.

According to the study, many drivers say going up to 10 mph over the speed limit is acceptable, while three in 10 drivers agree that no one really drives the speed limit. Additionally, 31% of the drivers surveyed say they speed to get around slower drivers, 25% to reach their destination faster, and 21% to avoid holding up traffic.

The study also found that drivers do not expect enforcement until they are traveling 10-12 mph over the speed limit.

"Too many drivers have convinced themselves that speeding is just part of driving," said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "The reality is that crashes don't care what's considered normal. The faster you're going, the less time you have to avoid a dangerous situation."

The study comes as a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that speeding was a factor for 30% of traffic fatalities in 2024. In Michigan, more than 22,000 crashes in 2024 involved a speeding driver, according to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

The AAA study found that 79% of drivers slow down to avoid getting a ticket, while 72% to avoid a crash and 60% to respond to bad weather.

Despite the normalization of speeding, 87% of drivers support increased law enforcement presence in areas with a history of speed-related crashes, while 88% support it in areas where there is potential for speed-related crashes, according to the study. While 90% believe speed humps are effective, less than half do want them installed in their own neighborhoods.

"Drivers may not agree on every solution, but they recognize that speeding is a serious safety issue," Woodland said. "The findings show strong support for targeted enforcement in places where speed-related crashes are happening. That's an important step toward making roads safer."

AAA urges drivers to determine their speed based on the posted speed limit, visibility conditions, road and weather conditions, and the amount of space around their vehicle.

Drivers who are surrounded by fast-moving traffic should stay in the right lane, maintain a steady, predictable speed, and increase the distance behind vehicles and monitor approaching vehicles.