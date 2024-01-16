AAA issues statewide arctic air advisory in Michigan: How to protect your vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) - AAA issued a statewide arctic air advisory in Michigan following days of cold temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, wind chills are predicted to be 15-20 degrees Fahrenheit below zero, prompting a wind chill advisory in Southeast Michigan through Wednesday morning.

With temperatures expected to reach the teens, AAA warns that it can impact vehicle functionality.

They offer the following tips to protect vehicles:

Battery: Have the charging system tested to ensure it's fully charged and in good condition.

Gas: Keep the tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

Keep the tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up. Windshield washer fluid: Use one with winter solvent that won't freeze.

Use one with winter solvent that won't freeze. Engine Coolant : Use one that provides anti-freeze protection down to the lowest temperatures you are likely to encounter; 30 degrees Fahrenheit below zero is a good guideline.

: Use one that provides anti-freeze protection down to the lowest temperatures you are likely to encounter; 30 degrees Fahrenheit below zero is a good guideline. Vehicle Storage: Park in a garage. If you don't have access to a garage, put a tarp over the hood or park in a wind-protected area.

Park in a garage. If you don't have access to a garage, put a tarp over the hood or park in a wind-protected area. Car doors: Place a plastic trash bag between the door or window glass and the frame to prevent freezing.

Place a plastic trash bag between the door or window glass and the frame to prevent freezing. Car Wash: Postpone until temps rise above freezing.

AAA encourages drivers to stay in their vehicles if they become stranded. Motorists should also start their car and run it long enough for the engine to keep warm and ensure the exhaust pipe is snow-free.