A taste of Detroit: The best of CBS News Detroit from April 10-14

(CBS DETROIT) - From kicking off our new Foodie Fridays segment to Detroit's reparations task force holding the first of many meetings to Greenfield Village opening its 2023 season this weekend, the CBS News Detroit team was busy telling the stories that matter to you.

Here are some of the best stories from the CBS News Detroit team this week:

Foodie Fridays from Cadillac Square in Detroit

CBS News Detroit at 9 launched its new segment "Foodie Fridays" this week.

Our Kris Laudien and NEXT Weather meteorologist Kylee Miller visited Cadillac Square in Detroit for Downtown Street Eats. Our crew sampled the menus at food trucks like Belly It, Max Chicago Style Italian Beef and Poke Ur Way.

"We want it to be a destination where you can come and try a variety of different foods," said Jennyfer Crawford, the event's curator.

Greenfield Village opens for 2023 season this weekend

A local attraction will open for its 2023 season this weekend.

Dearborn's Greenfield Village will open on Saturday, April 15. Members are able to visit Greenfield Village a day early on Friday, April 14.

Guests will be able to stroll through the streets and see the historic homes and buildings, visit working farms, take Model T, train, and carousel rides, enjoy frozen custard and more! For a map of the village, visit here.

Greenfield Village is part of The Henry Ford, which consists of the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour and the Giant Screen Experience.

Dearborn nonprofit dedicates iftar dinner for Detroit college students fasting for Ramadan

From Dearborn to Detroit, the Hanini Outreach Community Center is making sure no one goes unfed this Ramadan, especially college students spending it alone.

The Hanini Outreach Center, led by a group of Palestinian women, say after hearing about Muslim college students breaking bread by themselves each night, they decided to dedicate a dinner just for them by donating meals to a local mosque.

"Part of Ramadan is spreading your good deeds and what is better than feeding people who are fasting who don't have family to break fast with," Hanini board bember Yasmeen Hamed said.

Hamed says many of the students who attended Thursday night's iftar at the University Islamic Center attend Wayne State and are on learning visas, which means many of their families are back in their native homeland(s).

Detroit's reparations task force holds first of many meetings

Making sure those that are owed get their due is the main message coming from Detroit's reparations task force.

The 13-member committee plans to meet bi-weekly to gather information to create a report. The report will then be given to the city council. The task force has 18 months in order to complete it.

During the initial meeting, residents gave their take on what should happen.

"This is an expectation that can happen and we have all the tax incentive money to get this. Let's hold them accountable," one resident speaking to the task force said.

Back in 2021, more than 80% of voters voted in favor of forming the committee. It plans to address systemic discrimination against African American residents.

Weekend road closures ahead, Michigan Gov. Whitmer kicks off construction season

Construction and Michigan roadways go hand-in-hand. From potholes to closures, all kinds of road construction is underway in Metro Detroit.

In Novi on Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicked off construction season while the Michigan Department of Transportation gave the heads up on a weekend closure beginning Friday.

According to Brian Travis, a construction engineer with MDOT's Oakland Transportation Service Center, the closures are as follows. Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 14, westbound Interstate 696 from Lahser Road to I-275 will be closed for repairs. Travis says it's about a 9-mile stretch.

Travis adds that I-96 from I-275 to Novi Road will also be closed starting at 8 p.m. Friday, April 14.

Both projects will carry through Monday morning at 5 a.m. where both routes mentioned here will reopen.