Greenfield Village opens for 2023 season this weekend

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A local attraction will open for its 2023 season this weekend. 

Dearborn's Greenfield Village will open on Saturday, April 15. Members are able to visit Greenfield Village a day early on Friday, April 14. 

Guests will be able to stroll through the streets and see the historic homes and buildings, visit working farms, take Model T, train, and carousel rides, enjoy frozen custard and more! For a map of the village, visit here

Greenfield Village is part of The Henry Ford, which consists of the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour and the Giant Screen Experience. 

A membership to The Henry Ford includes free admission to the museum and village, along with free parking and other perks. For more information on the membership options, visit here

For more information about visiting Greenfield Village, visit here

First published on April 14, 2023 / 1:23 PM

