9/11 victims, first responders remembered at Southeast Michigan ceremonies

Community members, first responders, faith leaders and elected officials gathered at Canton's Veterans Memorial on Friday to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and reflect on the lessons that continue to resonate years later.

For many in attendance, Sept. 11 is not something they learned about in school. It is a day they experienced firsthand and one they still remember vividly.

Throughout Friday's ceremony, speakers shared personal memories of where they were when they learned about the attacks and honored those who responded in the aftermath.

Hadley Hudak recalled the uncertainty he felt that day as he worried about his family after traveling to Canada.

"I did hear about it, but the hard part was I was on the other side of the bridge there, and my family was over here. It was the unknown," Hudak said.

The ceremony also paid tribute to the firefighters, police officers and emergency personnel who risked their lives to help others.

Canton Fire Chief Christopher Stoecklein reflected on the courage of the firefighters who responded at the World Trade Center.

"For those of us in the fire service, we watched our brothers and sisters in New York climb those stairs carrying their equipment, knowing there were people above them who needed help. They knew what their mission was, and that was to go in and save lives," Stoecklein said.

Several speakers focused on the importance of unity and supporting one another during difficult times.

Hindu community member Chandru Acharya said communities must continue to reject division and hatred.

"I think it's great that the community comes together to face the challenges, and it's all you have to stand up to divisiveness, stand up to the ideologies of hate," Acharya said.

Michigan U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell shared her memories of Sept. 11, 2001, recalling the fear many Americans felt as the attacks unfolded. She also remembered a conversation with her husband, former Congressman John Dingell, who refused to leave the U.S. Capitol.

"I was frightened. We were all frightened. But he looked at me and said, 'Deborah, I fought in World War II for this country, and no one is going to chase me out of the symbol of democracy in this world,'" she said.

As the ceremony concluded, speakers encouraged attendees to remember not only those who died on Sept. 11, but also the spirit of unity that followed.

Their message was simple: communities are strongest when they stand together.