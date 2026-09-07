9/11 victims, first responders to be remembered at Southeast Michigan events

Memorial events, presentations and theater productions will take place in Southeast Michigan this fall to remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and honor the first responders and volunteers who assisted that day.

There are 42 people who were identified as having Michigan connections among the victims, according to the Michigan Remembers 9-11 Fund. They include University of Michigan and Michigan State University graduates, along with Detroit natives Margaret Elaine Mattic, Marsha D. Ratchford, and Sandra Lee Wright.

The deaths resulted from two plane crashes at, and the resulting collapse of, the World Trade Center in New York; a plane crash into the Pentagon near Washington, D.C.; and a plane crash into a field in Pennsylvania.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Flowers are placed on victims' names at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum on September 10, 2025, in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

In the years to come, Michigan communities were among those selected for recovered pieces from the World Trade Center in New York to be transformed into permanent memorials across the country.

In addition, the ensemble musical theater show "Come From Away," which tells the story of stranded airline passengers who were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, is seeing a surge in interest among school and community theaters this year. The original production was staged in 2015 and the Broadway production premiered in 2017.

Here are some events.

"Come From Away," Croswell Opera House, Adrian

The Croswell Opera House in Adrian will present its production of "Come From Away" on selected dates from Sept. 11-20.

"Come From Away," University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

The University of Michigan Department of Musical Theater will present its production of "Come From Away" on selected dates from Oct. 8-18 at the Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre at the Ann Arbor campus.

9/11 Service of Remembrance, Grosse Pointe Farms

The 9/11 Service of Remembrance will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday at The War Memorial on Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. The ceremony includes a color guard by the Navy Reserve Center Detroit Honor Guard and remarks from Grosse Pointe Farms Mayor John Gillooly and the Rev. Andrew Van Culin of Christ Church Grosse Pointe.

Day of Remembrance, Holly

The Holly Fire Department will host a ceremony starting at 8 a.m. Friday at the fire station, 414 N. Saginaw Street, Holly. The program includes a reading of the names of the FDNY firefighters and first responders who died on Sept. 11, 2001. The Holly High School Band also will perform.

A Night of Thunder and Fire 911 Tribute, Ida

Motorcyclists will gather for the Night of Thunder and Fire 911 event from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at American Legion Post 514, Ida, Michigan. Bikers are invited to participate in a Moment of Thunder at 9:11 p.m.

9/11 Remembrance Memorial, Lansing

The 9/11 Remembrance Memorial, at the corner of Michigan and Grand Avenues in Lansing's Wentworth Park, will be open to visitors. The memorial features an H-beam salvaged from the World Trade Center site.

The 2026 ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Friday, with Lansing Fire Department Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons and Lansing Police Department Chief Robert Backus as the speakers.

9/11 Ceremony, Mt. Clemens

Macomb County Fallen Heroes will honor the victims of Sept. 11 along with Deputy Theodore Radlinski, who died in the line of duty in February 1940, and Emily Barker, who died working at wildfires along the Utah-Colorado border, during their annual 9/11 ceremony.

The program begins at 7 p.m. on Friday in front of the Mt. Clemens circuit court building on North Main Street in Mt. Clemens.

Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Macomb County

Patrick Anderson, a World Trade Center survivor and founder of the Michigan Remembers 9-11 Fund, will be the speaker during a ceremony this week at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, Pontiac

The 9/11 Memorial, dedicated in 2015, at the corner of North Telegraph Road and County Center Drive East, is near the Michigan Fallen Heroes Memorial on the Oakland County Sheriff's Office headquarters in Pontiac. The 9/11 Memorial has three structures, each remembering where the planes fell on Sept. 11, 2001.

A ceremony remembering the victims of Sept. 11, along with fallen first responders, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday. It is open to the public.

Day of Remembrance, Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti

A steel beam from the World Trade Center is the centerpiece of a memorial on the campus of Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti.

The campus will host a ceremony at 8:35 a.m. Friday at Pease Park on campus, with remarks from EMU President Brendan Kelly, flowers placed on the beam, and a ROTC ceremony. Special guests will include U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell and Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown.

9/11 Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute, various locations

The 9/11 Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute is a community-based program that includes scouting troops, religious organizations, and other community agencies to thank and honor military and first responders.

The Southeast Michigan events that are part of this series include:

4 p.m. at Riley Park on Grand River Avenue in Farmington.

5 p.m. at Mahican District-Young Patriots Park on Civic Center Drive in Riverview.

6 p.m. at the Dundee Civil War Memorial on Riley Street, Dundee.

7 p.m. at Brighton Area Fire Authority on Grand River Avenue in Brighton.

9 p.m. at Madison Heights Fire Department on Brush Street, Madison Heights.

The above video originally aired on Sept. 11, 2025.