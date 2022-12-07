9-year-old boy killed in crash on Southfield Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a 9-year-old boy died in a crash on M-39 Tuesday night.

Police say the incident happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 6, near Eight Mile Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on Southfield Freeway with a blown-out tire, but was trying to make it to the Eight Mile Road exit.

According to police, the vehicle had its hazard lights on when a driver in a box truck rear-ended the vehicle. In an update Wednesday evening, authorities say it is undetermined what the mechanical issue was with the vehicle and if it was slow moving or stopped.

The box truck driver was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. In addition, police say a blood draw was taken for possible narcotics impairment.

The driver and a juvenile front seat passenger were transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-fatal injuries. The 9-year-old back seat passenger was also transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police initially reported that the child was a 9-year-old girl.

According to MSP, the child wasn't wearing a seat belt. Both front seat passengers were wearing seat belts.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are working on a search warrant for both vehicles' "black boxes" to determine speed.