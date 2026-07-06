9 rescued from disabled boat on Lake Michigan during severe thunderstorm

Nine boaters were safely rescued from a disabled vessel during a severe thunderstorm warning in Lake Michigan.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, whose marine patrol led the rescue, said the rescue effort about 3:30 p.m. Friday happened amid a severe thunderstorm warning over Lake Michigan. The conditions included torrential rain, powerful winds, dangerous lightning and large waves.

Marine patrol units from the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office and Allegan County Sheriff's Office rescued nine boaters from a disabled vessel on July 3, 2026, during stormy conditions on Lake Michigan. Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

The boat in distress was in the area of North Beach in South Haven, Michigan. The vessel had experienced a complete loss of power, including steering and motor controls, deputies said. That meant those aboard were unable to maneuver the boat as it drifted toward a dangerous stretch of the shoreline.

Marine patrol deputies responded in a rescue boat amid the storm.

All nine passengers were brought ashore to South Side Marina, where they were checked by South Haven Area Emergency Services. No serious injuries were reported.

After the passengers were safe, the disabled vessel was secured and later towed away from the shoreline.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office marine patrol also assisted on the call.

Marine patrol units from the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office and Allegan County Sheriff's Office rescued nine boaters from a disabled vessel on July 3, 2026, on Lake Michigan. Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

"Lake Michigan can become extremely dangerous in a matter of minutes," Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel E. Abbott said. "Our Marine Patrol deputies knowingly entered violent weather conditions to protect the lives of others. Their training, professionalism, and dedication, along with the assistance of our partners from Allegan County and SHAES, ensured all nine passengers made it home safely."

He urged boaters planning to go out on Lake Michigan to monitor the marine forecast and watch for changing weather conditions. If severe weather approaches, boaters should seek safe harbor immediately.

South Haven Area Emergency Services later said that the holiday crowds and stormy weather during the Fourth of July weekend contributed to a record 111 calls in one week for the agency.