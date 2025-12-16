Watch CBS News
Local News

83-year-old man dies after being struck by SUV in Pittsfield Township, police say

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

An 83-year-old man died after being struck by an SUV in Pittsfield Township early Monday evening. 

The incident happened around 5:37 p.m. Monday, when the driver of a Ford Explorer traveling westbound on Washtenaw Avenue near Deake Avenue struck the 83-year-old pedestrian when he crossed Washtenaw Avenue in front of the SUV, police said. 

Investigators say the man was not crossing within a crosswalk. 

The 83-year-old was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Explorer, a 45-year-old Temperance woman, was not injured in the crash, police said. 

Washtenaw Avenue between Deake Avenue and Torrey Avenue was closed for several hours for an investigation. Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Pittsfield Township Police Department's confidential tip line at 734-822-4958 or the department's general information line at 734-822-4911.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue