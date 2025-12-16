83-year-old man dies after being struck by SUV in Pittsfield Township, police say

An 83-year-old man died after being struck by an SUV in Pittsfield Township early Monday evening.

The incident happened around 5:37 p.m. Monday, when the driver of a Ford Explorer traveling westbound on Washtenaw Avenue near Deake Avenue struck the 83-year-old pedestrian when he crossed Washtenaw Avenue in front of the SUV, police said.

Investigators say the man was not crossing within a crosswalk.

The 83-year-old was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Explorer, a 45-year-old Temperance woman, was not injured in the crash, police said.

Washtenaw Avenue between Deake Avenue and Torrey Avenue was closed for several hours for an investigation. Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Pittsfield Township Police Department's confidential tip line at 734-822-4958 or the department's general information line at 734-822-4911.