78 dogs seized from Norton Shores home, owner charged with animal neglect

(CBS DETROIT) - The Norton Shores Police Department seized 78 dogs from a home after discovering they were being kept in "deplorable living conditions."

The dogs were seized on Jan. 30 from a home located at 2828 Sheffield St. in Norton Shores.

Police say a director at Pound Buddies, an animal adoption facility in Muskegon, reported that the resident, who is also the owner of Cober Canine, a rescue for abandoned dogs, had many dogs at the house "in poor health and dreadful living conditions."

In addition, police say an anonymous complainant obtained photos of the living conditions.

According to police, distemper was infecting many of the dogs at the home.

Police were assisted by Pound Buddies, Harbor Humane Society and Glen Park Animal Hospital, and 78 dogs were seized and taken in by Pound Buddies for temporary placement.

An individual was lodged at the Muskegon County Jail and has been charged with animal neglect.

After the dogs were removed from the home, the Norton Shores Building Division inspected the house and claimed it was unfit for occupancy.

Here's a video of the dogs inside the home: