72-year-old man injured in crash on I-94 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 72-year-old driver from Detroit was critically injured after losing control of his vehicle and crashing on I-94.

The incident happened at about 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, on eastbound I-94 near Concord in Detroit.

The driver lost control and the vehicle went up the right embankment, rolled over, and struck a light pole. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and was extricated by Detroit Fire. 2/ pic.twitter.com/wfLnjn90kk — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) March 26, 2023

Troopers arrived at the location, and a preliminary investigation revealed the driver was in the left lane and made an abrupt lane change. This caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then went up the right embankment, rolled over and struck a light pole.

State police say the driver was stuck, and the Detroit Fire Department extricated the person from the vehicle.

The driver was alert and oriented at the scene and was transported to a local hospital.

Police say the driver had multiple broken ribs and possible internal injuries and was in temporary critical condition.

"Always drive at a speed where you can control your vehicle," stated Lt. Mike Shaw, Public Information Officer. "While this driver was able to survive this serious crash, others have not been as lucky. As always be careful out there and drive Michigan safely."