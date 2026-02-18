Over 60 cats and dogs rescued from home in Flint Township, authorities say

More than 60 animals living in what police are calling "deplorable" conditions were rescued on Tuesday from a home in Flint Township, Michigan.

Genesee County Animal Control officers were called to a home on North Elms Road for a report of loose dogs running around on the property. What they found was something far worse.

Through the home's windows, animal control says it observed dozens of dogs barking.

"It wasn't totally clear, but they could see some of the dogs in the house, and, you know, seemed to be pretty unsanitary inside the house," said Jay Parker, director of Genesee County Animal Control.

After the discovery, Flint Township police were called. Bodycam video shows the moment police walked through the door. Some officers rushed back out to get a mask.

"We all worked together with code enforcement in reference to getting a warrant for this place so we could go into force, entry into the place," Parker said.

"I could taste the ammonia in the back of my throat. The ammonia level was pretty high. It's definitely in a danger range, especially for animals."

The animals lived in a home covered in trash, rotting furniture, and mounds of feces.

A total of 64 animals were rescued. Twenty-seven animals were found dead in trash bags by the front door.

"There was not a single inch of that home that was clean, you know, there were, there were no areas where the dogs could run to kind of get a break from the filth," said Hannah Peterson, social media specialist at Genesee County Animal Control.

The room they're housed in now at the shelter is quiet. The dogs shake in fear and cling to the wall or each other inside their kennels.

"Our shelter is full, so we need to be able to keep intaking animals that do need help within our community, whether that be strays or an emergency situation," Peterson said.

Animal control is looking for rescue partners to take in the 61 dogs and 3 cats that were saved.

"Getting them out of here as soon as possible, getting them into homes where they can start to heal, and you know, physically or, you know, emotionally heal, build confidence and get healthy, and then they'll be moving on to find their forever homes," Peterson said.

Two people are registered as homeowners. The director of Genesee Animal Control does not believe they lived inside the home.

"As an owner of an animal, you have the responsibility to take care of that animal," Parker said.

"I think at one time there was, it looked like they were using the bathroom in the house, maybe at one point, but the rest of the house, I could not imagine that they were living in there. I think it kind of turned into a big dog house," Parker said.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday, as the investigation is ongoing. Officials say a report will be submitted to the prosecutor's office to determine charges.