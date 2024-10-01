5-year-old, adult injured in shooting in Detroit, police say

Dockworkers on strike at several ports, Tigers host playoff watch party and more top stories

Dockworkers on strike at several ports, Tigers host playoff watch party and more top stories

Dockworkers on strike at several ports, Tigers host playoff watch party and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 5-year-old girl and an adult were shot on Tuesday on Detroit's west side.

Detroit police say a scout car was in the area of Plainview Avenue on a run when a ShotSpotter alert notified police of 13 shots fired in the 9300 block. Officers did not find anyone, but located casings.

During that investigation, police learned that a 5-year-old girl was in the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.

An investigation at the hospital determined that the child in the Plainview Avenue area. Police learned the child was in a car when she was shot and her family took her to the hospital.

Police say a man then walked into DPD's sixth precinct and reported that he was shot in the right shoulder, alleging that he was in the same area where the 5-year-old was also shot.

"We're getting tired of coming to these scenes with these children shot. People should be responsible gun owners and should be able to control their anger if this [shooting] is an altercation from an argument, from which preliminarily we're being told," said Detroit Police Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett. "It's senseless, and these babies deserve better."

An investigation into what exactly happened is ongoing.