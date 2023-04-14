5 people shot on Penrod Street in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department says five people, including three 14-year-olds, were shot on Detroit's west side Thursday night.

Police say the shooting took place on the 13500 block of Penrod Street. A fourth victim is believed to be in their mid-20s, while a fifth is an 18-year-old male.

At least one suspect is in custody. Four guns were recovered from the scene.

Detroit police Chief James says officials received a ShotSpotter hit around 8:50 p.m. and a call to 911 shortly thereafter.

Chief White says 11 people ranging in age from 7 to 20 years old were removed from the home. He says one person was shot in the face and is in serious condition. The other three are in temporary serious condition.