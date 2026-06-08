5 injured, including 2 police officers, during two-vehicle crash in Detroit

A total of five people were injured when a Detroit Police Department vehicle and another vehicle collided Sunday evening in Detroit, a police spokesperson said.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 9:37 p.m. at the intersection of Gunston Avenue and Nashville Road.

The police vehicle was northbound at the intersection, with two officers inside. The passenger vehicle with three people inside was southbound at the time. Police said the passenger vehicle turned in front of the police car, causing the crash.

Both police officers and the three people in the other vehicle all were injured, police and fire officials said. The Detroit Fire Department said one civilian declined to be transported to a hospital, and the other four people were all taken to Henry Ford St. John Hospital in Detroit.