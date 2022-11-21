45 states urge DEA to extend telehealth flexibilities to combat opioid crisis

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining 44 other states to urge the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to permanently extend telehealth capabilities for prescribing buprenorphine, an opioid use disorder treatment.

Buprenorphine is one of three medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat patients suffering from addiction.

According to Nessel's office, buprenorphine was virtually prescribed during the pandemic, but it is set to expire once the COVID-19 public health emergency ends.

"Responding to the opioid crisis during the pandemic has required health care providers to be flexible in their treatment and prescription options." Nessel said in a statement. "Many of those struggling with opioid use disorder reside a great distance from the closest provider. The effects of this ongoing public health crisis have been too great not to extend this needed flexibility in using telehealth services. I am proud to stand with my colleagues in asking DEA and SAMHSA to allow providers to permanently waive the requirement of an in-person visit before prescribing buprenorphine for opioid use disorder."

In a letter to head DEA and SAMHSA officials, the attorney generals highlight how the existing flexibilities are critical to linking individuals with opioid use disorder to care.

"The number of patients receiving buprenorphine as treatment…increased significantly when telehealth flexibilities were allowed…it also improved retention in care and reduced the odds of overdose for individuals prescribed buprenorphine via telehealth for opioid use disorder treatment," the letter reads.

Click here to read the full letter.