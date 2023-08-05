42nd annual Dearborn Homecoming Festival kicks off at Ford Field Park

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Whether it's the rides, the rock and roll, or the roar from some rare whips, the 42nd Dearborn Homecoming Festival is back at Ford Field Park.

The festival is not home to just some of the most fire food that will leave you in a great mood, but as Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud says, it brings back a large pack of people who call Dearborn home.

"Homecoming is Dearborn's annual festival, and it gets its name because it is the coming home of all Dearbornites. Those who were born and raised here in the city but also those who left. We have our alumni tents. A lot of folks come back home this weekend of August, the first weekend of August every single year, and it's a great time to be around," Hammoud says.

As stated on the Dearborn Homecoming Festival's website, "Guests can expect the return of event staples including the carnival, Cultural Pavilion, main stage musical performances, two days of fireworks, and our reunion area and beer tents. Browse locally-made wares at our Vendor Village, grab a bite to eat at our Food Truck Corridor, and be wowed by exciting art installations in our Arts District."

The festival is scheduled to open from noon - 11 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 6. For more information, click here.