42-year-old man charged after driving vehicle through Detroit community center

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is accused of intentionally driving his vehicle through the fences of two individuals and the fence of a community center in the city.

Benjamin Noah Weinstein, 42, has been charged with one count of felonious assault, one count of malicious destruction of property, $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearm.

At about 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Detroit officers responded to the 4400 block of Conner St. after receiving reports of a man driving his vehicle into a building.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the defendant, Weinstein, was being restrained on the ground.

Weinstein allegedly was driving erratically at a high speed and went through a 53-year-old woman's fence and a 63-year-old man's fence. Then, it is alleged, he positioned his vehicle toward the front doors of a community center and crashed into the building.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says Weinstein was arraigned on Monday, Aug. 21, and he was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond and ordered to wear a GPS tether if released.

A bond redetermination is scheduled for Aug. 23.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 1, and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 6.