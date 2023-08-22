Watch CBS News
Local News

42-year-old man charged after driving vehicle through Detroit community center

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is accused of intentionally driving his vehicle through the fences of two individuals and the fence of a community center in the city.

Benjamin Noah Weinstein, 42, has been charged with one count of felonious assault, one count of malicious destruction of property, $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearm. 

At about 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Detroit officers responded to the 4400 block of Conner St. after receiving reports of a man driving his vehicle into a building. 

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the defendant, Weinstein, was being restrained on the ground. 

Weinstein allegedly was driving erratically at a high speed and went through a 53-year-old woman's fence and a 63-year-old man's fence. Then, it is alleged, he positioned his vehicle toward the front doors of a community center and crashed into the building. 

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says Weinstein was arraigned on Monday, Aug. 21, and he was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond and ordered to wear a GPS tether if released. 

A bond redetermination is scheduled for Aug. 23. 

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 1, and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 6. 

First published on August 22, 2023 / 4:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.