4-year-old boy declared dead after found at bottom of hotel swimming pool, police say

A 4-year-old boy was declared dead after he was found underwater at a hotel swimming pool in Livonia, Michigan, police said.

The emergency call was placed about 7:07 p.m. Wednesday from Embassy Suites in Livonia, near Interstate 275 and Seven Mile Road, Livonia Police said. The caller reported that as she was swimming, she noticed a child's body at the bottom of the pool. She pulled the boy out and called 911.

The woman then performed CPR until police and fire arrived about three minutes later, took over care and transported the boy to the nearest hospital. The child was declared deceased after arrival.

The boy's father was near the pool at the time, police said.

The investigation is continuing.