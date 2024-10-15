Detroit police continue searching for suspect in shooting that killed 1, injured 3

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is still searching for a shooter after four people were shot and one person was killed.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon on Haverhill Street on Detroit's east side.

"It is tragic, it really is. I just things didn't have to end this way," said Albert Hughes.

Hughes lives roughly five houses away from the location where a shooter opened fire.

Tavontae Mathis-Jones, 20, was rushed to St. John Ascension Hospital in Detroit, where he died from his injuries. Another 20-year-old man is currently listed in critical condition. Among the other victims are a 19-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman.

Detroit police were seen on Tuesday going door-to-door, interviewing neighbors, trying to figure out what led to the deadly shooting.

Hughes can't imagine it was worth taking someone's life.

"Speechless. Over words or whatever it was, you know, nobody has to go out that way," Hughes said.

Other neighbors said they were terrified because of the shooting and said lots of children live in this neighborhood.

"I try to keep my kids in the house, all of them. I don't want them outside because of things like this," said one neighbor who spoke off-camera.

Meanwhile, Hughes said he is hoping the shooting doesn't lead to even more violence in his neighborhood.

"Thoughts and prayers to the family… just put this nonsense to an end," Hughes said.

Police are asking the public for any information. Anyone with information can call Detroit police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.