4 overdoses, 1 death attributed to tainted cocaine, Upper Peninsula sheriff says

At least four overdoses and one death are being attributed to tainted cocaine in a Michigan-Wisconsin border community, according to the Menominee County sheriff.

Sheriff Darrin Kudwa said the four overdoses and a death occurred on July 27 in Marinette (Wisconsin) and Menominee (Michigan) counties.

Authorities say individuals have been detained as part of the investigation and warn that more of the tainted cocaine may have been sold in the area.

The sheriff's office has not said how the drug was tainted.

Marinette County, in northeastern Wisconsin, and Menominee County, in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, are separated by the Menominee River.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Menominee County Sheriff's Office at 906-863-4441 or Crime Stoppers of Marinette and Menominee County.