4 men charged in death of woman in Dearborn, police say

Funeral for MSP officer killed after crash, Inkster police searching for gunman and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Four men are charged in the death of a woman in Dearborn whose body was found in Detroit.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged two men with attempted unlawful driving away an automobile, concealing a death and third-degree arson, Dearborn police say.

The prosecutor's office is charging two other men with second-degree murder, manslaughter and felony firearm, according to police.

All four were arraigned in a Dearborn court on Saturday.

The shooting happened the morning of Sept. 8. Officers responded to the 5400 block of Argyle Street following a report of someone trying to steal a vehicle with shots fired.

Police say two Dearborn men shot at a motorist they believed was stealing a vehicle from their property. Paige Marie Knox, who police say was an uninvolved passenger, was fatally shot in the gunfire.

The driver sustained a gunshot wound that was not considered life threatening. Another passenger, a man, was not injured.

Dearborn authorities say the driver fled the scene of the shooting and drove to an alley on the 15000 block of Grand River Avenue in Detroit, where he and the other man in the vehicle allegedly disposed of Knox's body.

Police say they found burned remnants of the vehicle on the 15000 block of Ellsworth Street in Detroit.

On Thursday, authorities arrested both the men in the vehicle and the two who fired at it.

"This is a very sad confluence of events," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement Saturday. "In Michigan, you cannot use deadly force to protect your car. As a result of the actions of these defendants, a young woman was shot and killed."

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 2.