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4 injured after car strikes home in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Four people were injured when a car struck a home about 12:15 a.m. Monday in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood. 

The crash happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard, near Temple Street. 

The Detroit Police Department said four people who were in the Chevrolet Malibu have been taken to an area hospital; all are reported to be in stable condition. 

The vehicle will remain where it is until crews can assess any structural damage to the house and the property is blocked off with caution tape. 

The investigation continues.

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