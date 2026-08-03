4 injured after car strikes home in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood

Four people were injured when a car struck a home about 12:15 a.m. Monday in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood.

The crash happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard, near Temple Street.

The Detroit Police Department said four people who were in the Chevrolet Malibu have been taken to an area hospital; all are reported to be in stable condition.

The vehicle will remain where it is until crews can assess any structural damage to the house and the property is blocked off with caution tape.

The investigation continues.