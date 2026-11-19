Four children and two adults, along with the family pets, are all under medical treatment after a house fire early Thursday in Macomb County, Michigan.

"We are proud of our crews for their quick response and deliberate actions to rescue these six people," the Shelby Township Fire Department said.

The fire was reported at about 3:25 a.m. in the 4700 block of Frederick Road, Shelby Township. This location is near the intersection of Ryan and Auburn roads. The Shelby Township Fire Department said the first emergency personnel arrived in less than five minutes, noticing heavy smoke and fire at the scene. Rescue work began amid fire suppression efforts.

The fire department said it was able to account for everyone. Two adults and four children who were inside the home at the time were taken to area hospitals for emergency treatment.

In the meantime, the family's pets were found, and the Shelby Township Police Department took the animals to a nearby emergency veterinary clinic.

The EMS crews assisting the injured people were from Shelby Township, Utica, Rochester Hills and Sterling Heights fire departments.

The Washington Township Fire Department assisted with firefighting efforts on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.