3,000th Detroit property demolished in blight removal program

(CBS DETROIT) - The Demolition Department announced its 3,000th property under the Proposal N blight removal program has been demolished.

According to the city of Detroit, the bond-funded program was approved by voters in 2020. The Demolition Department says that they are working to demolish 8,000 homes in Detroit.

"Thanks to voters approving Proposal N, our blight removal program is able to do what we could not under federal funding restrictions, which is to reach every neighborhood in the city," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "Days like today are important to let residents know that while we weren't able to reach their neighborhood until now, they were never forgotten. We're going to keep moving through the city removing the homes that can't be saved and preserving the ones that can until we have addressed every blighted vacant home."

So far, the department has used $63 million in funding to demolish $3,000.

"We made a commitment to remove blight across the city, and we're delivering on that promise," shared LaJuan Counts, Demolition Department Director. "Proposal N funds have allowed us to move more efficiently and create jobs for Detroit-based, minority-owned contractors but most importantly opportunities for residents of our great city."

The property that was demolished was a vacant home in the Oakman Boulevard neighborhood.

