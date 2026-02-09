3-person Michigan lottery club splits $1 million Powerball prize

A three-person Michigan lottery club plans to travel and invest after winning a $1 million Powerball prize.

The Ludington-based club matched the five white balls in the Dec. 20, 2025, drawing: 04-05-28-52-69, according to the Michigan Lottery.

"One of the club members was out running errands, and he stopped to buy a Powerball ticket since the jackpot was up to $1.5 billion," said the club's representative and spokesperson in a statement. "The next day, he saw a post on Facebook that a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ludington, so he grabbed his ticket and scanned it on the Michigan Lottery app."

"When confetti and balloons came up on the screen with a $1 million prize, he had a hard time believing it was real. He scanned the ticket a few more times and then told his wife that they were the big winners."

The club purchased the winning ticket at Murphy USA, located at 4888 US Highway 10 in Ludington.

Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece. A Power Play option multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times, with a maximum of $2 million added for $1. For another $1, a Double Play can be added to a Powerball ticket, giving a player a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawings.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.