Michigan AG files 3 new felony theft charges against Fay Beydoun

Three additional charges have been filed against a Farmington Hills businesswoman related to allegations of theft of state grant money, the Michigan Attorney General's office said.

Fay Beydoun, 62, was arraigned on the three additional felony theft charges on Friday. She was originally charged in May with 16 felonies stemming from this investigation.

Beydoun is accused of appropriating funds "for her own personal use and enrichment" from a state legislative grant that was awarded to her company, Global Link International, the AG's office said. At the time, Beydoun served on the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Executive Committee.

The newest charges claim that in July 2023, Beydoun spent more than $10,000 in company funds to purchase high-end furniture never intended for use by GLI; in August 2023, Beydoun used $100,000 in company funds to purchase membership to the Michigan Founders Fund; and that in July 2025, Beydoun transferred $500,000 from company funds to fund her legal defense against criminal charges.

"These newly charged allegations reflect the continued investigative efforts ongoing in my office, and a broader extent of Beydoun's alleged expenses made with state grant funding," Nessel said. "This case remains a top priority within our Financial Crimes Division, and, though it won't occur during my time in office, we look forward to bringing this case to trial."

Nessel is term-limited in her current role, and Eli Savit will take the office on Jan. 1.

Vincent Haisha, partner at Flood Law, previously said his firm will "save our best arguments for the courtroom" in this matter.

The above video originally aired on May 6, 2026.