Three of 5 Michigan State students injured in shooting out of critical care, authorities say

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials say three of the five students injured last week in a mass shooting at Michigan State University are no longer in critical condition.

According to an update on Monday, university police say two students are in serious but stable condition, and one student is in fair condition. However, two students are still in critical condition. The students were taken Sparrow Hosptial in Lansing following the shooting.

On Friday, only one student was out of critical care.

UPDATE: @SparrowHealth has updated the conditions of the students in the hospital to the following:



• 1 student is in fair condition



• 2 students are in serious condition, but stable (1 was previously critical)



• 2 students remain in critical condition pic.twitter.com/1VhJ6sjMeM — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 20, 2023

MSU announced on Sunday that it would cover the funeral costs and hospital bills for the victims of the shooting that killed three students. Interim President Teresa Woodruff says the university will cover the funeral costs for sophomore Brian Fraser and juniors Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner, as well as the hospital bills for five injured students.

The university also created the Spartan Strong Fund to provide resources to those critically impacted by the shooting. Administors created Spartan Strong t-shirts, which 100% of the proceeds will go to the Spartan Strong Fund.

To purchase a T-shirt, visit here, and to donate to the fund, visit here.

The university resumed classes on Monday, Feb. 20, one week after the shooting.