Police: 4 victims remain in critical condition, 1 stable after Michigan State shooting

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In an update on Friday, Michigan State University police say four of the five people who were injured in a mass shooting on campus Monday remain in critical condition.

An update on the victims' conditions was first posted Thursday, with police saying that one of the victims upgraded from critical to stable condition.

We have just spoken with representatives from @SparrowHealth and can confirm the below update is still correct. 1 of the students in the hospital is in stable condition; 4 remain in critical condition. https://t.co/UXqesJzrNf — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 17, 2023

The update comes days after the shooting also killed three other students. The alleged gunman, identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police confirmed that he acted alone.

In the days following the tragic shooting, police have been working to determine a motive after they say McRae was not affiliated with the university or the victims. Neighbors who lived near the gunman say he would fire rounds in his backyard.

A note found with McRae indicated that he felt slighted at the world, making threats against a church, schools in Ewing, New Jersey, where he lived several years ago, and his former workplace.

The FBI Detroit Field Office also set up a form for people to submit tips.

Since Monday, communities in Metro Detroit and East Lansing have held vigils honoring the eight victims.