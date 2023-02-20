MSU students return to class one week after deadly shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University students returned to class on Monday after the horrific shooting that left three students dead and wounded five others exactly one week ago.

After CBS News Detroit spoke with students both on and off camera, it's clear there's an uneasy feeling surrounding the university.

"I mean, I'm still in shock as many of us are," said MSU student Gabrielle Bain.

"I do feel a lot of stress," added MSU sophomore Connor Mui.

As MSU students make their way across campus, the tainted tragedy that hovers over the university is still so present.

"I don't think this is something you get over. I just…I don't know. You gotta take it day by day. Just to think my fellow students are in a hospital right now fighting for their lives it's just…I can't describe how that feels," Bain stated.

For Bain, she feels it's far too soon to head back to class only seven days after the shooting that killed three of her classmates, wounding five others.

"I have talked to a lot of students about that and we do feel uncomfortable by the fact that there hasn't been many changes to the buildings yet. You can still access the buildings without a student ID card. We also really want there to be a hybrid or online option for students who don't feel comfortable going back to class and we haven't seen that yet," said Bain.

But for Mui, the signs planted across campus and flowers piled high is the support he needed.

"Others may agree that this is way too soon and we should still be healing at home with our own families. But then others still have the completely valid point if coming back to school because we want to unite this community as one. It's really just given me the courage honestly to come back on campus," said Mui.

Even in his home state of Massachusetts, Mui felt the love after collecting cards from people in his community to give the five victims still hospitalized at Sparrow Hospital.

"I got 804 cards back. I was at the schools pretty much all day just speaking and telling my story, telling them how great of a community MSU is," Mui said.

And though the feeling of uncertainty continues to wash over MSU, there's one thing that's certain…the Spartan community couldn't be stronger.

"It makes me just feel even more connected to this university and it just really makes me feel at home," said Mui.

The university says Berkey Hall and the MSU Student Union will remain closed the rest of the semester.

Instructors have also been asked to adjust their lesson plants to avoid overwhelming students during this time.

The university also announced Sunday that funeral costs and hospital bills for the victims will be covered by the institution.