Tennessee authorities arrest 3 Michigan men on drug trafficking charges

Two killed in shooting in Detroit; Henry Ford Hospital nurses' strike; and more top stories

Three Detroit-area men have been arrested amid an ongoing investigation into a Michigan-Tennessee drug trafficking circuit.

The project, called the 313 Initiative, is led by law enforcement officers in Knox County, Tennessee, with the help of regional and state authorities in Tennessee and working with Detroit-area authorities. The campaign started in 2022 and has since led to dozens of arrests along with the seizure of drugs and firearms.

In this most recent case, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, police served a search warrant at a home along Pelleaux Road in Knox County. This resulted in the arrest of three people along with the seizure of nearly two pounds of fentanyl, more than half a pound of cocaine, some methamphetamine and four firearms.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation provided this photo of drugs and firearms confiscated in June 2025. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Three men inside the home, all of whom are from Metro Detroit, were arrested and booked at the Knox County Jail. They are facing a list of charges that include possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substances, along with maintaining a dwelling for drug use.

Three juveniles were also inside the residence. The Department of Children's Services responded to the scene and took custody of the children, the report said.