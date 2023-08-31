3 Michigan high schools rank among the best in US

(CBS DETROIT) - Three high schools in Michigan have ranked among the best in the country according to recent U.S. News & World Report rankings.

Data from almost 25,000 public high schools across all 50 states and the District of Columbia was collected for these rankings, and nearly 18,000 were ranked.

The schools were ranked on six different factors including college readiness (30%), college curriculum breadth (10%), state assessment proficiency(20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%) and graduation rate (10%).

Here are the three schools in Michigan that ranked on the list:

International Academy of Macomb

The International Academy of Macomb ranked as the top school in Michigan and ranked No. 11 among high schools nationwide.

It is located at 42755 Romeo Plank in Clinton Township and is a magnet school with an International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum. The school offers classes aimed at preparing students for IB classes, and students can earn an IB diploma after completing the requirements, according to U.S. News & World Report.

To apply, students must:

Pass IAM placement test

Submit academic records

Submit recommendations from their middle school

Provide state-standardized test scores

International Academy

The International Academy is located at 1020 East Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Hills. It is ranked No. 2 in Michigan and No. 54 on the list.

Each student at this school participates in the IB program, which puts an emphasis on academics and community service.

Students are given the opportunity to participate in career mentorships and international trips.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the school has campuses in Bloomfield Hills, Troy and White Lake.

City High Middle School

This school is ranked No. 3 in Michigan and No. 69 in the United States. Students also have the option to participate in the IB program, and the participation rate is 92%.

U.S. News & World Report says minority enrollment is 50% and 48% of students are economically disadvantaged.

This school is part of the Grand Rapids Public School District.

For more information and to view the full rankings, visit here.