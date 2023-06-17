3 Metro Detroit men arrested after fleeing from police in stolen vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) - Three Metro Detroit men accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle have been charged.

Marquez Bridges, 19, and Darius Johnson, 20, both from Detroit, and Jamell McLaughlin, 20, were charged with receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a financial transaction device, and resisting and obstructing.

Johnson and Bridges were also charged with felony firearm, with Bridges facing an additional fleeing and eluding.

Macomb County prosecutors say Warren police attempted to stop Chrysler 300 on June 15 when the suspects inside fled police in several Metro Detroit cities.

The suspects eventually exited the vehicle and ran. They were taken into custody.

All three men were arraigned in 37th District Court in Warren. Bridges' was given a $300,000 bond, Johnson received a $100,000 bond, and McLaughlin was given a $150,000 bond.

"These three men thought they could outrun the Warren Police and now face the consequences of their reckless actions. We will not tolerate the endangerment of innocent lives, nor will we allow the blatant disregard for the safety and well-being of our communities," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a press release.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 29 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 6.