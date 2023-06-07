3 men arraigned in shooting death of Oak Park jeweler Dan Hutchinson

(CBS DETROIT) - Three men have been arraigned in connection to the death of Oak Park jeweler Daniel "Hutch" Hutchinson.

On Wednesday, June 7, co-defendants Marco Bisbikis, Angelo Raptoplous and Roy Larry were arraigned on the charges of first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm in connection to the fatal shooting.

On June 1, 2022, Hutchinson, 47, was shot and killed on Greenfield Road, near his shop, Hutch's Jewelry. He was known for providing jewelry to rappers.

The Oak Park Public Safety Department responded to reports of a shooting and discovered Hutchinson had been shot multiple times while in his GMC Denali.

A five-day preliminary examination was held, ending on May 25, and during the examination, testimony was presented from ten witnesses, and over 80 exhibits were presented.

"The prosecution team argued that the evidence was more than sufficient to present the case to a jury, and the judge agreed, finding probable cause that the defendants engaged in a plan to murder Daniel Hutchinson," according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

The three defendants remain at the Oakland County Jail pending trial. The pretrial is scheduled for June 28.

In addition, the prosecutor's office says Darnell Larry, a fourth co-defendant, has already pleaded guilty and testified for the prosecution during the preliminary examination. He is also being lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

"The evidence at the preliminary examination revealed a complex and shocking case involving an attorney who allegedly had his own client murdered," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "I applaud the hard work of the prosecution team, the Oak Park Public Safety Department, the FBI, and the other agencies that gathered the extensive evidence in this case. We will continue working around the clock to make sure we present the strongest possible case to the jury as we pursue justice for the victim and

his family."