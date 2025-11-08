3 injured in crash on Detroit highway, Michigan State Police say

Police are investigating after three people were injured in a crash on Interstate 75 in Detroit early Saturday.

The incident happened in the area of I-75 and Holbrook around 5 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. Multiple people reported to officials that a motorist in a Dodge Durango was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway shortly before the crash.

Responding troopers found a 26-year-old driver and a 65-year-old passenger trapped in a Subaru, police said. They were both taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge, identified by officials as a 38-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for head injuries.

Police haven't detailed how the crash unfolded between the two vehicles.

"The investigation is continuing into this crash, and alcohol appears to be a factor," Michigan State Police First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said in a written statement on Saturday.

The area of the incident was closed for around four hours so crews could clean up the area.