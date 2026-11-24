Three people were injured and one died in a four-vehicle crash in Macomb Township Tuesday, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office says.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash that occurred on 23 Mile Road near Executive Drive at about 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says that a white Chevy Equinox was traveling eastbound on 23 Mile Road when it crossed the center turn lane and struck a silver GMC Terrain, which was traveling westbound.

The Equinox then struck a green Ford F-250 head-on. A gray Cadillac SUV then rear-ended the F-250, sheriffs say.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 20-year-old male from Hazel Park, and the front passenger, a 21-year-old female from Fenton, sustained critical injuries and were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, sheriffs say.

The rear-seat passenger, a 50-year-old female from Ferndale, was pronounced dead at the hospital, sheriffs say.

The drivers of the westbound GMC vehicle and the gray SUV were not injured, the sheriff's office says. A child passenger in the gray SUV was also uninjured.

The driver of the F-250 sustained minor injuries but did not require transport, sheriffs say.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Team responded to document the scene.